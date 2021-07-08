High Country Stampede Rodeo July 3 results
LOCAL BARREL RACING — Jordan Gramsch, 20.68; Lisa Mirabito, 20.84
POLE BENDING — Amy Grey, 21.94; Dalene Harthun, 22.07; Golda Tharp, 26.76; Sam Hamilton, 33.54
RANCH BRONC RIDING — Robbie Harrison, 76; Chase Lewis, 72; Justin Quint, 69; Colton Thompson, 66
8 & UNDER BARREL – ASSISTED — Tilden Harthun, 38.23
8 & UNDER BARREL – UNASSISTED — Ryan Loya, 24.99
9 – 13 BARRELS — Shylene Drumm, 18.85; Quinn Miller, 19.09; Tally Harthun, 20.254; Kylee Kallsen, 20.31
14 – 18 BARRELS — Haley Miller, 17.98; Taylin Harthun, 19.61; Amanda Eastlake, 19.69
8 & UNDER POLE BENDING – ASSISTED — Tilden Harthun, 44.05
8 & UNDER POLE BENDING – UNASSISTED — Ryan Loya, 29.32
9 – 13 POLE BENDING — Heather Eastlake, 22.55; Quinn Miller, 22.88; Tally Harthun, 24.35; Jordan Gramsch, 30.50; Kylee Kallsen, 32.03
14- 18 POLE BENDING — Amanda Eastlake, 27.04; Haley Miller, 34.24
9 – 13 GOAT TYING — Shylene Drumm, 11.86; Quinn Miller, 21.63; Kylee Kallsen, 27.20
14 – 18 GOAT TYING — Austin Kallsen, 26.19
14 – 18 TEAM ROPING — Austin Kallsen and Kasey Kallsen, 43.50
