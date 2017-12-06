Roger W. Shaw, 1934-2017

Roger W. Shaw, loved and esteemed father, grandfather, uncle, husband, brother and friend to many, passed away quietly in West Lafayette, Ind., on Dec. 3.

Roger was born on May 29, 1934 in Chicago to Everett and Florence Shaw. He and brother Lowell had a childhood of music and study, with summer adventures at Crystal Lake, Mich. He received a BS in physics from University of Rochester and a MS and PhD in physics from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. This led to a professorship at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a sabbatical at the Los Alamos research labs. He chose to leave academia for a research career in solid-state physics with Monsanto (later MEMC) in St. Louis.

Roger's passions included music (cello, tuba, chorale), the outdoors, woodworking, and most of all his wife Joan (Petrunick), with whom he shared 58 joyous years before her passing in 2015. They shared an active retirement in Fraser, Colorado, where he leaves many close friends. His arrival in West Lafayette included joining the Bach Chorale, Lafayette Citizens Band, the Roger Shaw String Trio, volunteering for the parks department felling trees, and countless duets with his friend, Roberta. Roger is lovingly remembered by his three children, Gordon (wife Sue Rae Irelan), Beverly (husband Jeff Zinn) and Mara (husband Mark Chen) and grandchildren Jackson, Bailey, Alex, Nathan, Cassie and Karenna as well as his brother Lowell (wife Ellen) and his sister-in-law, Lois Holt.

Roger was strong, thoughtful, creative, hard-working, self-reliant, and kind. He was grateful for all the love and friendship in his life, and leaves a legacy of goodness to which we can all aspire.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to the Grand County Wilderness Group, PO Box 4116, Granby, CO 80446 or the West Lafayette Tree Friends, 1101 Kalberer Road, W. Lafayette, IN 47906

