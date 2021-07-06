Rollover closes US 40 around Byers Canyon

A semi-truck rolled in Byers Canyon Tuesday morning, blocking both directions of US Highway 40 west of Hot Sulphur Springs.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff's Office

Update 2:45 p.m.: One lane has opened on US Highway 40 and traffic is now being alternated through Byers Canyon.

Update 11:45 a.m.: Traffic from west of Byers Canyon is being detoured via Colorado Highway 9 to Interstate 70 and back up US Highway 40 via Berthoud Pass.

County Road 20, also known as the Parshall Divide Road, is closed to traffic.

Colorado Highway 125 reopened Tuesday morning after flooding, but could be closed again if rain comes back through the area.

Original: A semi-truck rollover in Byers Canyon, west of Hot Sulphur Springs has closed US Highway 40 in both directions.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hot Sulphur Springs Fire, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck in the canyon.

The truck is blocking traffic in both directions and it’s unclear when US 40 will be open again.

The truck, which was carrying magnesium chloride, was punctured and is leaking the substance. Colorado State Patrol’s hazardous materials crew is working to contain the spill.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.