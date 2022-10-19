Rotary Club of Granby’s tire collection called a success
The Rotary Club of Granby and Grand County Road and Bridge held a successful tire collection and recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Granby. Nearly 800 tires were collected and taken at no charge to the people who brought the tires. Pictured are Rotary Club of Granby volunteers who staffed the event along with Grand County Road and Bridge volunteers, who helped make it happen.
