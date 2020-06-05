Rotary Club supports Mountain Family Center | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rotary Club supports Mountain Family Center

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report
Members of the Rotary Club of Granby look over the results of their recent work day efforts at the Mountain Family Center. Rotary grants require hands-on participation from the sponsoring club members, and one of the objectives of the 2019-20 Granby Rotary humanitarian grant was to install and prepare raised garden beds for the Mountain Family Center. Pictured are, from left, Terry Sidell, Lesley Janusz, Sandra Moore, Susie Baird, Tom Chaffin, Waly Baird, and Tim Schowalter. Not pictured is Wayne Balnicki.
Courtesy Granby Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Granby held a recent work day at the Mountain Family Center, for which one of the objectives was to install and prepare raised garden beds.

The beds will not only provide fresh vegetables for the center’s food bank, it will also offer opportunities for senior social engagement and physical health as seniors work in the garden beds.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more