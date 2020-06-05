Rotary Club supports Mountain Family Center
The Rotary Club of Granby held a recent work day at the Mountain Family Center, for which one of the objectives was to install and prepare raised garden beds.
The beds will not only provide fresh vegetables for the center’s food bank, it will also offer opportunities for senior social engagement and physical health as seniors work in the garden beds.
