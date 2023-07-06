Routt County stays vigilant for grasshoppers as local officials and residents hope for the best, prepare for the worst

Todd Hagenbuch, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Specialist for Colorado State University in Routt County, holds a young grasshopper he captured while surveying several "hot spots" on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in the Elk River Estates neighborhood northwest of Steamboat Springs. A hazard map put out earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a large portion of Routt County as a hot spot for grasshoppers in 2023.

Todd Hagenbuch’s eyes are focused straight ahead on his target as he moves through the knee-high grass that surrounds a home in the Elk Mountain Estates neighborhood northwest of Steamboat Springs.

It seems like hundreds of grasshoppers jump from plant to plant with every step, but as the Routt County extension agent stops, he lowers his body to one knee and then, with cat-like speed, extends his arms and hands into the grass.

A moment later Hagenbuch has a small creature pinned between his fingertips, as he evaluates the grasshopper to determine how old the insect is and in what stage of life it will enter next.

“Hey, you’re really good at that,” says Kathy Stokes, a Deer Mountain resident and community advocate who joined Hagenbuch to survey grasshopper “hot spots” earlier this week. “I normally kill them.”

For years, Stokes has led neighborhood efforts to coordinate grasshopper control in the Deer Mountain area where she lives and several other nearby communities. She joined Hagenbuch on this day to help develop a plan for spraying insecticide and to figure out the community’s next options.

The small creature in Hagenbuch’s hand may not have appeared to be a threat, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted Routt County will be a hotbed for grasshoppers this summer, including a wide area around Steamboat Springs.

If those predictions come true Stokes, Hagenbuch and the ranching community will feel the environmental and economic impact this year, and for years to come.

“You can’t put up your dryland hay if they get to it before you do,” said rancher Jo Stanko, who owns a large property outside Steamboat Springs along Routt County Road 33 with her family. “You talk about overgrazing, well, nothing overgrazes worse than a grasshopper.”

She said the pest devours the hay ranchers depend on to feed their cattle in the winter and consumes the hay meadows cattle graze on in the summer. She said that if the grasshoppers come as predicted, many ranchers could be forced to buy hay outside of Routt County, meaning added expenses and added risks.

“We will have to reseed and then we’ve lost this year’s crop and maybe the next two years’ crop until it comes back enough that it can be safely harvested. … We had to buy hay a few years ago, that was because of drought, but we had never had to buy hay before and it was a (financial) shock,” Stanko said. “The other problem when you have to go out and buy hay, for whatever reason, is you are bringing hay from outside of the valley, and it’s likely what you’re doing is you’re importing unknown weeds.”

Hagenbuch agreed that this is a problem and added that the destructive impact grasshoppers have on native plants gives invasive weeds like whitetop, which is already a problem in the county, an advantage. Hagenbuch said grasshoppers will eat a native plant to the extent that it can’t grow back, and that opens the door for invasive weeds to move in.

It’s one of the reasons Hagenbuch is working with residents such as Stokes and large landowners to help educate them on the best timing to apply insecticides and the best way to apply those tools to have the least impact on the surrounding environment.

Hagenbuch agreed that this is a problem and added that the destructive impact grasshoppers have on native plants gives invasive weeds like whitetop, which is already a problem in the county, an advantage. Hagenbuch said grasshoppers will eat a native plant to the extent that it can't grow back, and that opens the door for invasive weeds to move in. It's one of the reasons Hagenbuch is working with residents such as Stokes and large landowners to help educate them on the best timing to apply insecticides and the best way to apply those tools to have the least impact on the surrounding environment. United States Department of Agriculture/courtesy image

“There’s this balance between, how do you work to the point where you haven’t let too many get into adult stage but you’ve let all those that haven’t hatched yet hatch?” Hagenbuch said. “You want to do this once and you want to get the maximum number possible.”

He also said there are several pesticides to choose from and consumers should use caution.

“Dimilin and Unforgiven are both restricted-use pesticides, meaning one has to have a license to apply them,” Hagenbuch said. “Carbaryl and permethrin are the two most likely pesticides people will find, as is malathion, but when using these products, (people) want to make sure to check the labels for both species and appropriate locations to apply.”

He said that in smaller areas, baiting with a carbaryl-laced bran is an excellent alternative, especially in yards and gardens. It is most typically found under the label “ecobran.”

Stanko said she uses baits to control grasshopper populations when she finds “hot spots” on the ranch. Her advice for those dealing with grasshoppers is to be consistent.

“We are vigilant, the whole family — Pat and Jan, Jim and I are and our grandson Justin. We are vigilant and watching for signs so that we can treat them as soon as possible,” Stanko said. “Everybody will think that we made it through this and then you stop being vigilant and all of the sudden you have grasshoppers all over the place.”

After last week’s survey, Hagenbuch was cautiously optimistic Routt County could prove the USDA’s projections wrong. He is hoping that coordinated efforts to control populations last summer and maybe the heavy rains earlier this month have reduced the number of grasshoppers in the area. But then again, things are just starting to dry out.

“When you have an advocate in a neighborhood, somebody who is willing to take a little time to coordinate spraying, coordinate neighbors and help make sure that it gets the paperwork turned in, it just makes the whole program so much more powerful. It makes the control efforts more effective. It makes people happier,” Hagenbuch said. “It really is about having advocates like Kathy and her counterparts in parts of the county that makes coordinated grasshopper spraying efforts and communities work, period.”

This story is from Steamboat Pilot & Today.