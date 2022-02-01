Routt sheriff’s office: Man in stable condition after being shot by homeowner south of Steamboat

A man is in stable condition after he was shot at a residence south of Steamboat Springs around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home on Routt County Road 35 for a report of trespassing in progress.

The release says a resident of the home called authorities, saying a vehicle had driven up the driveway and an unknown man had gotten out. Another resident then reportedly went outside and held the unknown man at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man allegedly charged toward the house, and the homeowner shot him in the abdomen.

The man was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center before being flown to a hospital in the Denver area, where he is in stable condition. He was not identified in the news release.

The case is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.