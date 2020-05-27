Ryan Mowrey and his family keep Grand County geared up, ready to go

Ryan Mowrey is a local product, having grown up in Fraser and graduated from Middle Park High School before starting a life for him and his young family in Grand County. Even better, the community has benefited greatly from all his dedication, volunteerism and hard work.

Mowrey works with his wife and his mom full time at Epic Mountain Sports, a locally owned, family run business in Winter Park that keeps customers geared up for the slopes and in the seat. He’s also a volunteer with East Grand Fire and deputy liaison officer with Grand County’s COVID-19 response team. While Mowrey said he wants to do more traveling, Grand County will always be his home base and he doesn’t see him or his family going anywhere anytime soon.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I am one of the lucky ones who grew up here. My dad is from Jersey. My mom’s from Texas. They were living in Texas in the early ’80s, had gone skiing and it was way too far to drive, so they moved to Colorado. We lived in Evergreen in 1990. In 1999, it still wasn’t close enough and they made the bump over the hill.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Still in Grand County. Growing up here, going to school here, it was an amazing place to grow up. There are so many different activities. I like knowing everyone, so in 10 years I hope to be here raising my son here.

If there were one thing you could change, what would it be and why?

It would be awesome to add just a little more to our summers up here. Little bit more biking, little bit more camping. We’d have to give up a little of our early and late ski season, which isn’t all that great anyway. I still love winter, but I could use a little more summer.

Who is your hero and why?

It would be both my parents. They were just amazing parents. They raised me and gave me such great opportunities and support.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

Work a lot of different jobs and be an employee that someone would want to hire. After that, networking is really important. Find something that you’re passion about, that you love, and make connections in that circle. If you love what you’re doing and you’re surrounded by other people that are like-minded and driven, you won’t have to work a day in your life.