Sandbags available next week for East Troublesome victims

Workers at Grand County Road and Bridge have brought 1,700 sandbags to the community thanks to a donation from Serve 6.8.

The sandbag donation was coordinated by the Grand Foundation to help property owners affected by the East Troublesome Fire prepare for a potential flood-after-fire event.

Flooding following a wildfire is often more severe because it takes less rain to cause flooding or mudflows. As rainwater moves across charred and denuded ground, it can also pick up soil and sediment and carry it in a stream of floodwaters.

Next week, the road and bridge department will be staging pallets of bags at the Grand Lake ball fields and at the Granby shop, 467 E. Topaz Ave.

Property owners are encouraged to take only as many sandbags as they need, and they should be prepared to lift and carry bags, which weigh about 50 pounds each, themselves. Staff will not be onsite to assist citizens with loading.

To learn more about flood-after-fire preparation, visit co.grand.co.us/floodready.