Saturday benefit shines to help children fighting cancer

Almost 200 people ran in the Shining Stars Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday, marking a nice jump in participation for the nonprofit whose mission is helping children with cancer.

Starting off the day, 119 people charged through the muggy morning for the Shining Stars’ half marathon. Some of them came from as far away as New York, New Jersey, Washington and Arizona. About an hour later, about another five dozen people headed off on the 5K run.

A couple runners in the Shining Stars Half Marathon had some fun and dressed up for the race.

Shining Stars Foundation

Organizers believe that last year’s COVID-19 cancellations, combined with a limited number of marathons and half-marathons this year due to the delta variant, might have led some people to seek out the high evaluation run in Fraser this summer.

Saturday’s rain likely drove some of the people who registered away, but the showers gave way to perfect weather for a race — overcast and not too chilly — and Shining Stars was happy to see such a strong turnout.

“More than last year for sure, this year you could tell that people were really, really excited to be back in action, celebrate their health and do something good for a good cause,” said Mackenzie Brenneman, Shining Stars’ director of programs. “We were really pleased with the number of registrations we received this year.”

Cameron Jump of Winter Park finishes fourth overall and first in his age group during the Shining Stars Half Marathon on Saturday in Fraser.

Shining Stars Foundation

She added that 198 people had registered before for the race, and even in less than ideal weather, it was heartwarming to see so many participants and volunteers show out for it, including Grand County’s visitors and many people from within the community.

The runs serve as Shining Stars’ largest fundraiser of the year in the Grand County area. Organizers don’t have a final total yet for the fundraising effort, but 100% of the proceeds will go to the nonproft devoted to helping children living with pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

In the half marathon, Cameron Jump, 24, of Winter Park finished fourth overall and first in his age group. Additionally, Ethan Callerman, 18, of Hot Sulphur Springs came in fifth overall and first in his age group.

In the 5K, Nathanial Andrews, 20, of Tabernash finished first overall.

For more about the Shining Stars Foundation, go to http://www.ShiningStarsFoundation.org .