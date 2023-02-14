Saturday morning package pickup instituted at Grand Lake Post Office
Rep. Joe Neguse’s office put out a news release Tuesday announcing that the United States Postal Service will institute Saturday morning package pickup at the Grand Lake Post Office as well as 24/7 P.O. box access at the Dillon Post Office in Summit County.
Neguse wrote a letter to the USPS Colorado and Wyoming district manager Jan. 31 asking the postal service to find immediate solutions to issues with service in Colorado’s mountain communities.
The letter stated that Grand Lake residents who work traditional Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedules have a hard time picking up packages because the local post office was only open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there is no residential mail delivery in the town.
Neguse also mentioned issues at post offices in Dillon, Steamboat Springs and Avon in his letter.
The Grand Lake Post Office’s website still lists no hours for Saturdays under “Pickup Services Hours”, but the news release from Neguse’s office stated that Saturday morning package pickup is now available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.