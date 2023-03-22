Scholastic Book Fair brings a world of reading to Granby Library

The Scholastic Book Fair is often a student’s happiest school memory. Students explore different worlds as they dive into all the shiny new books the fair offers. This is their best chance to pick out their favorite titles or find new ones.

From March 22-24, the Granby Scholastic Book Fair will provide rows of reads, from picture books to middle grade novels.

The fair will take place at the Granby Library Community Room, with proceeds benefitting the Granby Elementary School. The event is open to both students and the general public.

The school’s goal is to sell 1,250 books to support literacy programs. On Wednesday and Thursday, the fair will take place from 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. On Friday, the fair will take place from 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.