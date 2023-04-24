School-based health centers voted down by school boards

Medical Director and Physician Assistant Margarita Wong at the Summit Middle School Health Center in Frisco. In March, East Grand and West Grand School Districts voted not to provide school-based health centers in Grand County.

Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News

Grand County is one of five counties in the state without either a school-based health center or a community care clinic that serves underinsured or uninsured individuals. The community’s most vulnerable members access these institutions to pay an affordable rate for treatment.

In 2022, Grand County Rural Health Network received a grant to conduct research on whether residents could benefit from a school-based health center.

“A school-based health center is a health care clinic on school property and the intent is to provide another access point for children to get their healthcare needs met,” said Jen Fanning, executive director of Grand County Rural Health, in an interview with Sky-Hi News.

School-based health centers are designed for children on Medicaid, Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), or who are uninsured. These children from lower income families often struggle to get care they need.

“Anybody can use the (health center), but it specifically targeting those populations,” said Fanning. “They provide sliding scale and additional access to care for a pretty vulnerable population.”

The health center must provide medical care, typically by a nurse practitioner. For children without a primary doctor, the center will serve as the child’s primary care provider.

The center must also provide either mental health or dental services. Fanning stated that mental healthcare is a huge need in rural areas like Grand County, where limited services exist.

Additionally, there is no dental provider in Grand that accepts Medicaid. This means that lower income families must travel out of county to receive dental care.

Students that do have a primary care provider could also use the clinic in scenarios where they can’t get an appointment with their doctor in a timely fashion. Students who need treatment immediately can also visit the center when their parents are unable to pick them up from school.

Fanning clarified that health centers do not replace school nurses or other providers. Rather it supplements existing services by enabling children to receive comprehensive medical, dental, or mental healthcare regardless of the parents’ ability to pay.

Rural Health offers this information on what school-based health centers offer.

Grand County Rural Health Network/Courtesy Photo

In the foreseeable future, however, there will not be school-based health centers in either East or West Grand School districts.

During the East Grand School Board meeting on March 21, the school board voted unanimously to not provide a health center on school grounds. During the meeting, two community members also spoke in opposition to the centers.

One community member expressed that the school district should not become embroiled into institutions that are separate from education, such as healthcare. He added that the school would be held liable for any risks involved with operating a center on their grounds. He also expressed concerns over the need-based surveys that Grand County Rural Health Network planned to disseminate through the school to determine if the centers would benefit parents, students and staff.

“I think the county does deserve to have some type of a needs-based survey sent to underserved individuals and families out there,” he told the board. “I don’t necessarily agree that going through the schools is the best way to do it.”

Another community member spoke to the board about her concern over the surveys.

“I think it’s a really bad idea to even … put out those surveys because they’re garnering a lot of sensitive and private information,” she said. “People that might not really need that to go out at all.”

After the two community members spoke during the public comment period, the board deliberated over whether the school-based health centers would be beneficial for East Grand. The board concluded that the centers would not work in the district, although they might succeed in larger districts.

They provided the following reasons for their unanimous vote to not allow health centers in East Grand.

– There are not enough low-income students in East Grand to utilize the centers. Because the health centers are funded based upon student use, a center would not make financial sense in East Grand. Centers are funded through grants the first two years. They then rely on funding from the Colorado Department of Public Health, insurance billing, Medicaid reimbursement, or any additional grants or donations. Board members estimated that there are about 100-250 students in East Grand who would utilize the center. A 600 student userbase is recommending for the center to be financially viable.

– Health centers are required to provide medical care, and either mental healthcare or dental care. Board members expressed that Grand County children are lacking access to both dental and mental healthcare. Since the health centers are required to provide only one these, either mental healthcare or dental will be left out. On top of this, most children in Grand County don’t lack access to medical care, according to the board.

– Once the center is created, new staff and nurse practitioners will be brought on. Students are most comfortable with staff they know, such as the school nurses who already treat them.

– The school district should concentrate first and foremost on educating students. Becoming involved in medical services would pull resources away from the school’s primary purpose.

– The nurses’ office provides non-emergency medical services for children who have a fever, cold or other minor ailment. Students with urgent medical needs can visit Middle Park Health medical clinics, located throughout the county. With Middle Park and school nurses covering care, there is not a need for an additional facility. Furthermore, schools are closed Friday-Sunday, meaning the health center would not be open at these times.

The school board for West Grand also agreed in separate discussions not to move forward with a school-based health center. West Grand superintendent Liz Bauer told Sky-Hi News that her school district is willing to revisit the possibility of a school-based health center in the future, but for now they are concentrating on their mission of education.

Although the school-based health centers have been put on hold, Rural Health is still planning to gather data to determine what the community needs to best access care. One potential facility could be a co-located, collaborative building. At this building, existing health, human services, and other nonprofit organizations would be housed together, such as Rural Health and Grand County Public Health.

Rural Health provides services for vulnerable populations. Their ACHES and PAINS vouchers are available for residents who are uninsured and qualify financially to see local providers. These include medical, dental and mental healthcare providers. The network’s health coverage guides work with residents to sign them up for insurance through the marketplace. Their Patient Navigation program assists residents in finding healthcare providers, filling out applications, understanding benefits, and offers transportation to appointments. Visit gcruralhealth.org or call 970-725-3477 to learn more.