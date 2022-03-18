Schroetlin new president of Western States Sheriffs’ Association

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin was sworn in as the President of the Western States Sheriff's Association on March 9 in Reno, NV.

Grand County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy Photo

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin, was sworn in as the next President Sheriff of Western States Sheriffs’ Association (WSSA) for 2022-2023 on March 9 in Reno, NV.

This comes after several previous stints in other positions on the WSSA Executive Board. The WSSA was established in 1993 and represents the 17 western states (Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Texas).

The WSSA mission is to assist sheriffs and their offices with federal and state legislative issues, strengthen the relationship with our federal land management agencies, address policy and procedural matters, develop guidelines to promote uniformity in matters that are important to Sheriffs of the western United States and to work together to keep the office of the Sheriff strong.

Schroetlin has been involved in law enforcement since 1992. He began his career working as a park ranger and has been a sworn Colorado Peace Officer since 1999. During this time, he has served the community as an officer / deputy, investigator, sergeant, lieutenant, commander and is currently in the second term as the elected sheriff in Grand County.

Schroetlin said, “WSSA has a long history of focusing on the Office of Sheriff, our partnerships with federal land management agencies, legislative issues and overall public safety trends impacting our states across the West. In 2022, I look forward to continuing the work that has been done as we navigate the evolving law enforcement culture.”

When asked what he enjoys most about his role as sheriff, he said, “I’m honored to be a Western Sheriff where I can represent our citizens in Grand County. This allows for direct Grand County input to critical issues and in turn our community is able to receive the most up-to-date information on multi-state and national public safety issues.”

Grand County is nestled in northwest Colorado, about 90 minutes from the Denver area and is about 1,850 square miles. Approximately 15,000 residents call Grand County home year-round, nearly 35,000 are second homeowners and over two million visitors are attracted to the area for year-round outdoor recreational activities.