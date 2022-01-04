Search and rescue aids injured snowmobiler
Grand County Search and Rescue assisted in recovering a snowmobiler with a severe back injury from Rabbit Ears Peak on Sunday.
Around 11 a.m., a 52-year-old man who was riding with his wife and son in Jackson County when he was ejected from his sled.
The man was on avalanche prone slope at 30 to 35 degrees steepness and a moderate avalanche danger. The avalanche danger increased the complexity of rescue efforts, which had to avoid setting off a slide on the people in the field.
Grand County Search and Rescue members snowshoed across the slope with a rescue toboggan and reached the man around 3:15 p.m. The man had to be lowered by rope to another rescue crew, who carried him a quarter-mile to an awaiting helicopter.
The helicopter transported the man to a hospital in Greeley.
Also on the scene was Jackson County Search and Rescue, Routt County Search and Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Classic Air Medical, Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
