Search and rescue helps two stranded snowmobilers

Grand County Search and Rescue snowshoes to two stranded snowmobilers caught in downed trees in Woods Landing outside Winter Park.

Courtesy GCSAR

Grand County Search and Rescue extricated two snowmobilers from the Corona Trail system on Sunday after they got stuck in downed trees.

Around 2:30 p.m., search and rescue, along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand County Advanced Backcountry Snowmobile Team and the US Forest Service, responded to the Woods Landing area outside Winter Park.

The two snowmobilers were uninjured but becoming hypothermic, according to search and rescue. The snowmobilers were able to start a fire while crews worked to reach them.

Emergency responders snowmobiled six miles to the trailhead, where they had to switch to snowshoes and five individual fixed rope rescue lines to navigate the narrow terrain. The snowshoes and fixed ropes were then used to extricate the snowmobilers.

The process took several hours with search and rescue clearing the field at 10 p.m.

At the trailhead, the snowmobilers were treated for mild hypothermia before they returned to their vehicles.

In addition to backcountry essentials like a beacon, probe and shovel, search and rescue is reminding backcountry users that they should always carry snowshoes and a method for starting a fire.