Search and rescue recruiting volunteers

Grand County Search and Rescue members train on rock climbing. The volunteer group is looking for more people to join the team.

Courtesy GCSAR

Grand County Search and Rescue is looking for new volunteers to join its team of emergency responders.

No prior experience or specialized skills are required to volunteer, with orientation sessions scheduled for April 18 and May 8.

A background check is required for all volunteers.

Those interested in joining the search and rescue team can contact the group at membership@grandcountysar.com .

Grand’s search and rescue team is made up of 40 men and women who volunteer their time to support local emergency response throughout the year.