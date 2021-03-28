Search and rescue recruiting volunteers
Grand County Search and Rescue is looking for new volunteers to join its team of emergency responders.
No prior experience or specialized skills are required to volunteer, with orientation sessions scheduled for April 18 and May 8.
A background check is required for all volunteers.
Those interested in joining the search and rescue team can contact the group at membership@grandcountysar.com.
Grand’s search and rescue team is made up of 40 men and women who volunteer their time to support local emergency response throughout the year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Search and rescue recruiting volunteers
Grand County Search and Rescue is looking for new volunteers to join its team of emergency responders.