Search and Rescue responds to first call during COVID-19 pandemic

Search and Rescue responded to a call of an ATV rollover on County Road 22 that left a Winter Park man with serious injuries on Sunday morning.

Courtesy GCSAR

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to its first call during the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday morning after an ATV accident outside Kremmling.

Greg Foley, field director for GCSAR, said the crew responded to a call of an ATV rollover on County Road 22 that left a Winter Park man with serious injuries on Sunday morning. It was the first call for GCSAR since the state’s stay at home order.

The man, 47, ultimately was MedEvaced to a Denver hospital to treat leg injuries and possible internal injuries, Foley said.

“We had a good response,” he said, referring to the call as pretty “run of the mill.”

Foley said the man had been recreating in a relatively low-risk way and was only with family, which follows the safer at home guidelines set by the state and county.

He encouraged other recreators to also follow the safer at home guidelines and be conscious of high-risk activity that may put first responders at risk should they need to be called to the scene.

“People have to understand that when we go out and have to do certain types of rescues, it’s extremely difficult for us to practice social distancing,” Foley said. “The kind of thing we want to avoid is something way in the backcountry with serious injuries.”

Grand County EMS also responded to the call.