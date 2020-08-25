Search and Rescue seeks donations for rescue tower
As Grand County Search and Rescue faces decreased fundraising due to COVID-19, a Grand Elk benefactor has stepped up to match $5,000 for donations in memory of Paul Robertson.
With grants descreased or canceled for GCSAR, donations down, and the Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament being canceled due to COVID-19, this donation presents an opportunity for the group to recoup losses.
GCSAR recently laid down concrete for a new rescue training tower at the Fraser Rescue Base on County Road 5. This $35,000 project was partially funded by a grant from the Dreyfus Foundation, but GCSAR still needs $20,000 to complete the project.
Any donation given in memory of Roberstson will be put toward finishing the long-term project. Donations can be made at the GCSAR website, Facebook page or be sending a check to PO Box 172, Winter Park, CO 80482.
