Search and rescue to dedicate training tower

Grand County Search and Rescue recently installed the Paul Robertson Training Tower, which they plan to have a dedication ceremony for on July 31.

Courtesy GCSAR

Grand County Search and Rescue recently completed construction on a rope rescue training tower and plans to dedicate the new feature to a former member.

The training tower will be dedicated as the Paul Robertson Rescue Training Tower in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on July 31. Robertson was a leader in GCSAR who passed away in 2017 from cancer.

Funding for the project came mostly from the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation and the Grand Elk Golf Club’s Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament.

Funding is still needed for a non-slip coating, a high directional anchor, security fencing, a climbing wall lid, more climbing holds, and more reinforcing on the top of the container. Donations can be made at http://www.grandcountysar.com .

Search and rescue members Jared Veentstra and the Ascent Group, Brian Dornbush and the Carter Group, Vickie Rinn, Stephanie Christopher, Mike DonMoyer, Mike Blevins and Mike Leiser helped with the project.

Other contributions came from Dan Strickland, Mike Knopf, Mike Giesie, Kelly Fischer, Brandon Antonio, the Milanovich Family, Bill Ritter, Mike Thompson, Greg Galavan, Bob Garrett, Steve Jensen and Mountain Top Builders, Mountain Parks Electric, the Sean O’Connor Family, Rick Daniluk and Fraser Crane.