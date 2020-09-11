Search for New York man begins at Rocky Mountain National Park

Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park are looking for Steven Grunwald of New York after a friend reported the 24-year-old missing and rangers found his vehicle at a park trailhead.

Park rangers started search efforts for a man at Rocky Mountain National Park today after a friend reported the 24-year-old from Greenville, New York, missing on Thursday.

According to park officials, family and friends last had contact with Steven “Steve” Grunwald on Aug. 28. Rangers found his vehicle at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, and they believe he may have been attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on Aug. 29.

According to park officials, the Glacier Gorge Traverse is an expansive route that features 11 peak summits over roughly 19 miles. It entails sections of class five climbing and difficult terrain.

Grunwald is described as 5-foot-6, 145 pounds with brown hair, medium length and curly. He wears black rectangular glasses and is a fit trail runner, backpacker and climber with backcountry experience.

His clothing may include a brown beanie, yellow pants, a blue top layer and blue or red shoes. He may be wearing a green camp climbing helmet.

Due to winter weather conditions, today’s search efforts were focused in the upper Glacier Gorge area by glassing areas of McHenrys Peak and Arrowhead, as well as areas in upper Glacier Gorge from the Keyhole Route of Longs Peak.

Park rangers are also continuing investigations to attempt to narrow down the overall search area.

If you have any information that could help, including maybe seeing Grunwald or just being in the upper Glacier Gorge area or on surrounding peaks Aug. 29-30, park rangers want to talk to you.

Rangers say they don’t need you to tell them who you are, that they would just like to know what you know.

Call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line at 888-653-0009. There is also an online form at http://www.nps.gov/ISB and people can email nps_isb@nps.gov.