Seat opens on Kremmling town board

Kremmling will be looking to fill an empty board seat through April after Trustee Jason Wikberg resigned.

The town’s next election is in April, and trustees agreed to appoint someone to fill that position until the election. Whoever is elected to Wikberg’s seat would serve for two years.

This April, Mayor Grover Pryor and trustees Erik Woog, Leo Pesch and Wes Howell will also be up for election. For the vote, the candidate with the fourth highest number of votes for the four trustee positions will get the two-year seat.

The hope is to bring someone forward to the board next month for appointment, but trustees wondered how much interest there would be. They emphasized that an appointed candidate should also be aware of the amount of work that goes into holding the position.

With the approval of the board, town staff will begin advertising the open town board seat.