Second Grand County resident dies due to COVID-19
Grand County officials are not releasing further information about a second county resident to die due to COVID-19 other than to confirm the death was a result of complications from COVID-19.
The Grand County Joint Information Center alerted the public to the resident’s death on Friday. The county’s first COVID-19 death among residents was reported in November.
Grand has seen 118 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, including 24 new cases on Wednesday alone.
Five residents are currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, the positivity rate for the county was 9.9%, meaning roughly one out of every 10 COVID-19 tests performed in Grand in the past two weeks came back positive.
The county remains in level Orange restrictions, though the two-week incident rate for Grand continues to sit above the level Red metric at 761 cases per 100,000 residents. Level Red is considered any incident rate above 350 per 100,000.
