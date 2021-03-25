Second half propels Panthers to victory
Middle Park won its second straight boys soccer game Wednesday, defeating Jefferson with a fast and furious second half.
The Panthers controlled the ball throughout the game, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the second half. Soon after that, Middle Park had its second and third goals.
The Panthers weren’t done though, and the team won 5-0. The defense preserved the shutout, and goalkeeper Ethan Ruttenberg recorded one save in 80 minutes in goal.
Middle Park has outscored its two opponents 14-1 combined this season with Saturday’s victory over Bruce Randolph.
Middle Park plays again at home Friday when the Panthers face DSST: Montview (0-1) before hitting the road vs. Bennett (1-1) next week.
