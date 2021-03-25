Second half propels Panthers to victory

Panthers junior Dakota Davis scores on a long shot over the goalkeeper’s head in the 32nd minute of the second half vs Jefferson. Middle Park won 5-0 on Wednesday in Granby.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Middle Park won its second straight boys soccer game Wednesday, defeating Jefferson with a fast and furious second half.

The Panthers controlled the ball throughout the game, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard until early in the second half. Soon after that, Middle Park had its second and third goals.

The Panthers weren’t done though, and the team won 5-0. The defense preserved the shutout, and goalkeeper Ethan Ruttenberg recorded one save in 80 minutes in goal.

Middle Park has outscored its two opponents 14-1 combined this season with Saturday’s victory over Bruce Randolph.

Middle Park plays again at home Friday when the Panthers face DSST: Montview (0-1) before hitting the road vs. Bennett (1-1) next week.

Middle Park goalkeeper Ethan Ruttenberg sends the ball down the pitch on a goal kick as the Panthers shut out Jefferson 5-0 at MPHS.



