Second homeowners urged to answer census
The county is asking second homeowners to respond to the 2020 Census by listing an occupancy of zero.
For homes that are not occupied a majority of the time, all owners have to do is say that “zero” people live at the second home. Doing so will help save time canvassing.
Census enumerators have begun visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Go to 2020census.gov/en/avoiding-fraud.html for tips on identifying a legitimate employee and avoiding fraud.
The response rate in Grand County is improving by 0.5% on average each week, according to officials. If this rate continues, the county hopes to reach a 33% response rate, improving the rate from 2010 by 2%.
As of July 28, 26.3% of the county has responded to the 2020 census. In 2010, the overall response rate was 31%.
Hot Sulphur Springs has had the highest proportional response rate at 57.5% to date, followed by Kremmling, Granby, Fraser, Grand Lake and Winter Park at 13.4%.
These proportions may be skewed as they include second homes. After canvasing, all second homes or unoccupied homes will be negated from the response rate to give the county a more accurate percentage.
