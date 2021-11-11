Secure Rural Schools program refunded

The federal Secure Rural Schools program has been fully reauthorized through the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act.

In previous years, Grand County schools have been some of the largest recipients of the Secure Rural Schools program. Last year, over $1 million from the fund went to East and West Grand.

Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Grand County, introduced the legislation to reauthorize the Secure Rural Schools program through 2023.

“For our mountain communities, funds from the Secure Rural Schools program are vital,” Neguse said in a statement. “These funds mean access to quality supplies, up-to-date materials, and upkeep for building safety. Our students deserve consistent support, and extending this important program will ensure they continue to receive the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.”

Funds haven’t yet been dispersed. The Secure Rural Schools program funds school districts that include federal land to offset the lack of taxes.

This is the second time Neguse has been able to dedicate funding for the program. In 2019, he secured a two-year reauthorization of the program.