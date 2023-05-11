Semi carrying garbage tips over on U.S. Highway 40

The semitruck tipped over on U.S. Highway 40 on Thursday morning a mile east of Winter Park.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, a semitruck tipped over on U.S. Highway 40 a mile east of Winter Park at milepoint 236, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation . The crash closed westbound traffic until around 8:30 a.m., when traffic began alternating.

As of 10:30 a.m., COTrip still lists traffic as alternating at milepoint 236 and states that drivers should expect delays. Elise Thatcher, the CDOT Region 3 communications manager, wrote in an email that two tow trucks are on scene to get the truck upright.

A photo from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office shows contents from the truck that seem to be garbage spilled on the road.