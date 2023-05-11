Semi carrying garbage tips over on U.S. Highway 40
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, a semitruck tipped over on U.S. Highway 40 a mile east of Winter Park at milepoint 236, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash closed westbound traffic until around 8:30 a.m., when traffic began alternating.
As of 10:30 a.m., COTrip still lists traffic as alternating at milepoint 236 and states that drivers should expect delays. Elise Thatcher, the CDOT Region 3 communications manager, wrote in an email that two tow trucks are on scene to get the truck upright.
A photo from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office shows contents from the truck that seem to be garbage spilled on the road.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.