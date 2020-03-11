Semi crash slows traffic on Berthoud Pass

A semi-truck crash delayed traffic on US Highway 40 into Winter Park for a brief period of time Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol and Fraser Winter Park police responded to a wrecked semi around mile marker 237 on Highway 40 at about 1:15 p.m.

Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor said traffic is currently being directed around the crash in both directions while cleanup occurs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.