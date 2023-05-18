Sen. Dylan Roberts congratulates West Grand High School intern

Karina Dominguez, West Grand Intern of the Month for January, learned the nursing practice through Middle Park Health and the West Grand School District.

Andrew Mericle/Courtesy Photo

This school year, West Grand High School Senior Karina Dominguez gained skills in the medical field, thanks to her nursing internship. During the fall semester, she worked with nurses at Middle Park Health in Kremmling. During the spring semester, she interned for school nurse Chelsea Gaines at the West Grand School District.

In January, West Grand High School recognized her as their Intern of the Month. Thanks to her passion in this critical field, Colorado State Sen. Dylan Roberts personally congratulated her.

Below is the text of the letter Roberts sent to Dominguez.

Dear Ms. Dominguez,

On behalf of Grand County and the Colorado General Assembly, I would like to congratulate you on your recognition as ‘West Grand Intern of the Month’ for your impressive nursing internships with Middle Park health and at the West Grand School District. I was thrilled to learn about this achievement in the Sky-Hi News.

I was impressed to learn that you are pursuing such formative career development while completing your high school degree. Not many high school students have the opportunity to shadow medical professionals and learn critical practices such as checking blood pressure, pulse and oxygen. I have no doubt that your passion and drive for nursing, as well as the skills you’ve developed in these apprenticeships, will serve you well as you pursue your degree in nursing.

Now, more than ever, we need dedicated individuals like you entering the medical field. Far too many patients in Colorado, and especially our rural mountain communities, lack access to quality health care services. I am confident that you will change the lives of many in your future career.

I want to, again, extend my congratulations on your impressive achievements and wish you the best in your future endeavors. Please do not hesitate to reach out should you need anything.

Sincerely,

Dylan Roberts

Senate District 8