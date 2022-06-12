Senator Bennet Staff Invites Grand County Residents to Schedule Office Hours

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet invites you to speak one-on-one with a member of his staff this week.

Matt Kireker, Central Mountains Regional Representative for the Senator’s office, will in Grand County on Tuesday, June 14. Residents can stop by the Granby Public Library from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to speak with Kireker.

Residents are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Kireker by emailing Matthew_Kireker@bennet.senate.gov or calling 303-883-3119. Please include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help them assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.

Senator Bennet stated he and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies.

“There’s no greater responsibility as Colorado’s senator than being responsive to the needs of Coloradans across our state,” said Bennet. “If you’re having issues navigating a federal agency or receiving benefits, or have any questions, comments, or concerns, I encourage you to schedule time to talk with our team.”