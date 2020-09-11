Services for Melissa Ratzmann set for Sept. 19
Grand Lake Fire has announced services for Melissa Ratzmann are planned for 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA.
Ratzmann suffered a stroke on Friday and passed away Monday. She was a public relations specialist at the fire department and wife to Chief Kevin Ratzmann. She also served as a trustee for the town of Grand Lake.
According to the department, services will include full firefighter honors, and more details will be forthcoming.
