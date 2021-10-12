Seventh county resident dead due to COVID

This graph traces one week and two week COVID-19 case counts in Grand County.

Grand County COVID-19 dashboard

COVID-19’s death toll among Grand County residents is up again even though local infection rates continue to improve.

Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker confirmed for commissioners on Tuesday that a seventh Grand County resident has died due to COVID-19. Five of the seven resident deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred within the last two months.

Also last week, a fifth resident died with COVID-19, meaning the disease did not cause the death but that the deceased had COVID-19 when he or she died. Baker said she agreed with the causes of death, which are determined in partnership with the coroner.

There are six residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Following a spike of COVID-19 cases through September, Grand is continuing a downward trend of cases. While for several weeks Grand County was seeing more than 100 cases over one week, there have only been 33 cases in the last seven days. Of those cases, 24% were in children under 18.

As of Tuesday, Baker said Grand County has a case rate of 190.86 per 100,000, also an improvement from recent weeks.

She added that the county is starting to see more frequent reinfections in people who had COVID in the last year or so.

Baker said 63.7% of residents are fully vaccinated and 71.2% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. She estimated that, with natural antibodies, 73.7% of the county has some level of immunity against COVID-19.

Rapid COVID-19 testing is available from Grand County Public Health from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays at 620 Hemlock St in Hot Sulphur Springs. Local health care providers provide a number of COVID testing options throughout the county, which can be found at http://www.co.grand.co.us/1419/COVID-Testing-Options-in-Grand-County .