Several Grand County races are still too close to call after election night

The ballot box outside Granby Town Hall awaits more voters Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

With nearly 95% of the votes counted, several local and county races remain too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 9, election workers estimated the county had received 8,160 total votes on or by Election Day, with 7,838 coming from mail-in ballots and 322 from in-person voting. The state’s voter registration system lists 11,823 active voters in Grand County, putting the voter turnout at around 69%.

Of the votes received, election workers counted 7,715 before calling it a night just after 4 a.m.

There are still ballots to be collected and counted including overseas and military ballots, Grand County ballots that were placed in drop boxes outside of the county, and 125 rejected ballots, which voters now have a chance to cure.

Tuesday’s counting process took longer than that of other years because of the amount of write-in votes, particularly for Grand County treasurer, which went uncontested this year. Current interim treasurer Marcy Wheatley received over 400 write-in votes, but one election worker said there were hundreds of joke write-ins as well, on top of a few write-in votes in other races.

Four ballots were marked in such a way to make the voter’s intent unclear, and protocol required the election workers to quarantine two batches of 100 votes while they sought additional guidance from state voting officials.