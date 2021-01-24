Sex offender charged with failing to register

Mackey



Kremmling police arrested a local man on Jan. 12 for allegedly failing to re-register as a sex offender even after he was contacted by officers.

Jeffrey R. Mackey, 45, is a sex offender who’s required to register per state statute. According to the arrest affidavit, Mackey last registered on June 4, 2020, and was supposed to re-register within five days of Nov. 1.

The affidavit says police contacted Mackey over the phone Dec. 22 and he told officers he was sick and unable to register.

On Dec. 31, police obtained an arrest warrant for Mackey, who was 38 business days late to re-register. He is charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Mackey’s sex offender status stems from a 2001 conviction of felony sexual assault, according to the affidavit.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.