Shed antler restriction in place

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people that collecting shed antlers on public lands west of Interstate 25 is prohibited through April 30.

CPW enforces seasonal restrictions on collecting shed antlers to protect animals from unnecessary human interactions when animals are experiencing high winter stress.

Ungulates, like deer and elk, other big game and sage grouse species live in survival mode during the winter, which means the animals have limited energy to expend, CPW says.

“Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause them to burn the energy that is crucial in helping them to make it through the winter,” Lance Carpenter, senior wildlife biologist for CPW’s Northeast Region, said.

The restriction, which began Jan. 1, applies to both personal and commercial collections. Violation of the regulations could result in a $137 fine per violation, as well as additional fines for each antler collected and five license suspension points.