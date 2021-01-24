Shelter offering free pet supplies

The Grand County Animal Shelter and Grand County Pet Pals are offering free animal supplies to residents impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

Supplies include dog food, cat food, treats, toys, beds, litter, salt blocks, sweet mix and grain, among other options. The shelter received a truckload of donations on Jan. 16, so many supplies have been restocked.

The supplies are free to those who need them, including anyone who has picked up items before.

To make an appointment to pick up supplies, call the animal shelter at 970-887-2988.