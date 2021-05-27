Sheriff awards scholarship to Middle Park senior

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin awards a County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship to Middle Park High School senior Lesley Ruiz. Ruiz was one of 30 students across the state to receive the $500 award.

Courtesy Grand County Sheriff's Office

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin awarded the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship award for Grand County to Lesley Ruiz.

Ruiz, a senior at Middle Park High School, received the $500 scholarship Wednesday. The Colorado state sheriffs’ association offered a total of 30 awards to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher-level educational expenses for the upcoming school year.

A citizens’ committee selected the winner from each county based on leadership, merit, character, involvement, purpose and need. Applicants were required to be full-time Colorado residents who planned to attend a Colorado university, college or trade school.

The scholarship program was established in 1978. Monies for the program are derived, in part, from the County Sheriffs of Colorado honorary membership fund, which consists of contributions from individual citizens and businesses each year.