Sheriff highlights local domestic violence resources

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office thanked its partner Grand County Advocates for the 24/7 support the organization provides locals impacted by domestic violence.

Grand County Advocates runs a confidential crisis line at 970-725-3412, provides safe housing, relocation assistance, courtroom and medical advocates, counseling referrals and support groups, among other services.

“We work from an empowerment model with clients that provides support to help individuals gain control and exercise decision making in their unique situation,” said April Hatton, executive director of Grand County Advocates.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the Grand County Advocates are doing important work of not only supporting victims, but educating the community about domestic violence prevention.

“If you, or a loved one, are experiencing violence in any setting, I encourage you to reach out to a safe place like Grand County Advocates to get support,” Schroetlin said.

For more information, go to http://www.gcadvocates.org .