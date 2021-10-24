Sheriff highlights local domestic violence resources
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office thanked its partner Grand County Advocates for the 24/7 support the organization provides locals impacted by domestic violence.
Grand County Advocates runs a confidential crisis line at 970-725-3412, provides safe housing, relocation assistance, courtroom and medical advocates, counseling referrals and support groups, among other services.
“We work from an empowerment model with clients that provides support to help individuals gain control and exercise decision making in their unique situation,” said April Hatton, executive director of Grand County Advocates.
Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said the Grand County Advocates are doing important work of not only supporting victims, but educating the community about domestic violence prevention.
“If you, or a loved one, are experiencing violence in any setting, I encourage you to reach out to a safe place like Grand County Advocates to get support,” Schroetlin said.
For more information, go to http://www.gcadvocates.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Sheriff highlights local domestic violence resources
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office thanked its partner Grand County Advocates for the 24/7 support the organization provides locals impacted by domestic violence.