Sheriff issues shelter in place order between Granby and Tabernash
Sky-Hi News
Update, 10:34 a.m.: The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook that “two barricaded suspects have been taken into custody without further incident,” and that the shelter in place order has been lifted.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office sent a shelter in place alert for residents within a one-mile radius area near the west end of U.S. Highway 40 and County Road 5 due to an active police incident.
Residents should report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Further information will be released when it is available.
