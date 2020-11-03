Sheriff opens evacuated areas off CR 491

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced all areas west of US Highway 34 that were evacuated for the East Troublesome Fire are reopen beginning at noon Tuesday.

This reopening includes the Sun Valley subdivision and County Roads 491, 4953, 4954, 4955, 4956 and beyond the National Park housing area.

The CO Highway 125 corridor from milepost 5.3 to milepost 20 remains closed.

Property owners returning to area should be aware that power was off for a period of time and refrigerated or frozen food may be spoiled.

Utilities in the area continue to be repaired and falling trees are still a hazard, the sheriff’s office added.

The Disaster Assistance Center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Inn at SilverCreek.

The Grand County Office of Community Development is asking property owners within the evacuated areas with a green, yellow or red form on your front door to contact them at (970) 725-3799 or email planning@co.grand.co.us.