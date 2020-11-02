Sheriff opens evacuated areas west of US 34

Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the areas west of US Highway 34 evacuated for the East Troublesome Fire are open to the public, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The areas had been closed to due impacts from the fire, but crews have deemed them safe to return to with the fire quieted down.

The sheriff’s office noted that credentials will not be needed to get into these areas.

The two areas that remain closed are the Colorado Highway 125 corridor from milepost 5.3 to milepost 20 and County Road 491 beyond the National Park housing.

Utility work continues in the recently reopened areas, the sheriff’s office added.