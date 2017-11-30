Sheriff’s department relocates offices for construction

In early November a fire ripped through portions of the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Hot Sulphur Springs, prompting a jail evacuation while doing extensive damage to the office's front lobby area and electronic communication apparatus.

Earlier this week officials from the Sheriff's Office put out a press release detailing plans to begin construction repairs of the building along with an announcement that the Sheriff's office would be relocated while construction is underway.

"The construction will impact the entire building and several offices will have to be relocated for two to three months during this project," the release states. "We are trying to complete this project with as minimal impact and inconvenience on the community as possible, and the Sheriff's Office will work to maintain all of its normal services with a few exceptions and changes in office locations."

Several elements of the department will be relocated including the Main Office segment of the department, which will be moved to the basement of the Grand County Administration building adjacent the Sheriff's Office. The Main Office will be located on the basement's west end.

"They will continue to provide all normal services for civil process, records, useful public service, and all other general business," stated department officials. "At this time, VIN verifications will be done by the County Clerk's Office and we will not be able to do public fingerprinting."

Additionally the department will not provide Public Breath Alcohol Testing from offices during construction. Anyone needing a test should contact the Distpatch Center to make arrangements to meet a deputy or officer.

Recommended Stories For You

The office will still accept applications for Concealed Handgun Permits, but officials noted the process will be delayed, due to limitations with the fingerprinting process. Officials stated the Main Office hours will run Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., "in accordance with the public access hours of the County building."

Additionally the Sheriff's Office's front entryway will remain open during construction but there will be limited access to the department's Prescription Drug Deposit and phone communication with Dispatch and the Jail.

There will be limited access to the Grand County Jail during construction and personal visitation of inmates will not be available though video visitation will continue to be available by through Inmatecanteen.com.

"Anyone wishing to post bond for an arrestee will need to contact the Detentions Facility to make arrangements to complete the bonding process," states the release.

The department's administrative offices have been moved as well but all phone numbers into the Sheriff's Office will remain operational, as will Dispatch services. Construction, which started Thursday, will entail the placement of several construction and storage units around the Sheriff's building and those areas will be fenced off from the public. Parking at the building will also be significantly limited due to the work.

"The Sheriff's Office apologizes for any inconvenience during this construction period, however, certain logistical and safety restrictions had to be put in place to complete this project," states the press release. "We have only been given a 'two to three month' time period to complete this project and will provide updates on when we may return to normal operations.

The fire that damaged the Sheriff's office was sparked on Nov. 6 and was tentatively attributed to a ventilation fan in one of the restrooms near the building's front entrance.