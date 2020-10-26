Sheriff’s office announces re-entry plan for fire affected areas

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has announced a re-entry plan for many of the fire affected areas in the county.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, all areas south of US Highway 34 and County Road 6 will reopen to residents. This includes areas east and west of the highway, including all areas along County Road 6.



County Road 40 remains closed.

Also, a second wave of residents on the east side of US 34, north into the town of Grand Lake to north of the Gateway Inn at milepost 14.5, will be allowed back into their homes starting at 4 p.m. Monday.

While residents will be allowed access to areas east of US 34, areas to the west will remain closed due to continued firefighting activity and adverse road conditions.

The areas impacted by the fire also had the power turned off for a period of time, and residents should make plans to ensure an adequate food supply prior to returning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The town of Grand Lake has posted that all residences in the reopening area have utilities at this time, except for homes on Woodpecker Hill and Old Tonahutu Ridge Road.

Grand Lake is also working with local businesses that offer essential services to try and get them up and running again as soon as possible.

As a result, Grand Lake is asking grocery, hardware, restaurants and other businesses to call Town Clerk Jenn Thompson at 970-673-3374 to discuss re-opening as soon as possible.

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone said the Mountain Family Center will have a food pantry at the Grand Lake Center on Tuesday, as well as dumpsters for residents to dispose of spoiled food.

A disaster assistance center is also in the works, Crone said, adding that in the coming days many resources will be coming into town, including the National Guard.

The sheriff’s office says work continues on a re-entry plan for areas on the west side of US 34.