Sheriff’s office asks for help locating hitchhiker
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an adult male that may have been hitchhiking Friday evening on US Highway 40 in Grand County.
The man is described as wearing a blue hoodie. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have seen or picked up the man matching this description to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-725-3311.
According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the man is a person of interest in a Kremmling Police Department case. The Kremmling police did not immediately return a request for more information.
