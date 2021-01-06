Sheriff’s office, CBI investigating death outside Grand Lake

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking into a recent death of a woman outside Grand Lake.

Police responded to a report of a deceased female around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 31. According to the sheriff’s office, an initial investigation led to a request for assistance from the CBI and the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The coroner’s office is expected to release more information about the deceased, including a cause of death.