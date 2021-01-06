Sheriff’s office, CBI investigating death outside Grand Lake
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking into a recent death of a woman outside Grand Lake.
Police responded to a report of a deceased female around 5:20 p.m. Dec. 31. According to the sheriff’s office, an initial investigation led to a request for assistance from the CBI and the Grand County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing. The coroner’s office is expected to release more information about the deceased, including a cause of death.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sheriff’s office, CBI investigating death outside Grand Lake
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are looking into a recent death of a woman outside Grand Lake.