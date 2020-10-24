Sheriff’s office hopes to mitigate flooding in fire evacuation zones

A small flame burns on the edge of the East Troublesome Fire just north of US Highway 34, as seen from County Road 61 on Friday.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

The sheriff’s office is trying to limit the potential for residential flooding in the fire’s evacuation zone.

For homes spared from the fire, freezing pipes are a growing concern with temperatures expected to drop as a snow storm moves in Saturday night.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said that Grand Lake will be turning off water service to homes and businesses within Grand Lake and other water districts in the evacuation zone Saturday as safety permits.

Water customers served by the Town of Grand Lake and other water districts will be turned off either at the individual house tap or street service. Firefighters will continue to have access to water from the mainlines.

In areas with wells, Mountain Parks Electric will be working on power restoration until the predicted freeze on Sunday. On Sunday, power will be cut off until a specified time after re-entry has happened. This action is being taken so residents can then monitor their wells and pipes when power is restored, the sheriff’s office said.