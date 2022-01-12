Sheriff’s office investigating animal cruelty at Snow Mountain Stables

On Tuesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Snow Mountain Stables in Granby following accusations of animal abuse and neglect.

In partnership with the Colorado Humane Society and other agencies, the sheriff’s office is assessing the horses on the site, as well as investigating the potential abuse.

The Snow Mountain Stables is located on YMCA of the Rockies property, but is a private contractor and not owned or operated by the YMCA of the Rockies.

GCSO’s Public Information Officer Erin Opsahl said the number of horses under evaluation is not currently available. Opsahl added more information would be released as appropriate.

Sheriff Brett Schroetlin noted this is the second investigation of animal abuse in Grand County this week, with the seizure of 15 dogs from a Gore Pass home on Sunday.

“We all know how harsh our weather can be during winters in Grand County,” Schroetlin said in a statement. “It is imperative that we as individual animal owners and the community as a whole, recognize these conditions and follow appropriate standards of care for these animals in this environment.”

A call to the Snow Mountain Stables was answered by an unidentified person, who didn’t respond to a request for comment.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, Snow Mountain Stables was formed in November 2019, but no name is listed for the company.

A spokesperson for the YMCA of the Rockies said the ranch had no comment at this time since the investigation is ongoing.