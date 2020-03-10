Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating skier death at Keystone Resort

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who passed away at Keystone Resort Monday afternoon.

At about 3:25 p.m. on March 9, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male skier that was found unconscious and not breathing in the trees off the side of a ski run at Keystone.

The man was pronounced deceased on scene by staff at the Keystone Medical Center. The identity of the skier is being withheld until his family has been notified by the Summit County Coroner.