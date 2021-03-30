Sheriff’s office providing firearm safety kits
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is offering free firearm safety kits to residents through a partnership with a nationwide firearms safety program.
The sheriff’s office teamed up with Project Childsafe to distribute 100 firearm safety kits, which include a gun lock and educational information. The kits can be picked up at the sheriff’s office in Hot Sulphur Springs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
“We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearms,” said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing firearms in your home.”
Project Childsafe promotes firearms safety education to all gun owners across the country.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sheriff’s office providing firearm safety kits
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is offering free firearm safety kits to residents through a partnership with a nationwide firearms safety program.