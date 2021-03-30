Sheriff’s office providing firearm safety kits

The Grand County Sheriff's Office has 100 free firearm safety kits to give away to residents.

Courtesy GCSO

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is offering free firearm safety kits to residents through a partnership with a nationwide firearms safety program.

The sheriff’s office teamed up with Project Childsafe to distribute 100 firearm safety kits, which include a gun lock and educational information. The kits can be picked up at the sheriff’s office in Hot Sulphur Springs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

“We encourage residents to pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit so that they can securely store their firearms,” said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing firearms in your home.”

Project Childsafe promotes firearms safety education to all gun owners across the country.