Sheriff’s office re-opens some areas west of US 34

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office continued its reopening plan opening plan, opening certain areas west of US Highway 34.

Residents will be allowed access to certain areas with several exceptions. Some areas remain closed as firefighters, law enforcement, utility crews and disaster assessment teams continue their work.

The following Traffic Control Points remain in place preventing traffic to the west of these intersections:

1. Lower Scandlock (County Rd 4052) to the west of Highway 34

2. Main Scanlock (County Rd 4052) to the west of Highway 34

3. Upper Scanlock (County Road 4051) to the west of Highway 34

4. County Road 4064 to the west of Highway 34

5. County Road 41 prior to County Road 410

6. County Road 4 prior to County Road 451

7. County Road 442 prior to Private Drive

8. County Road 46 prior to Private Drive

9. County Road 47 to the west of Highway 34

10. County Road 479 (Mary Drive) prior to Tall Pine Circle

11. County Road 48 west of Highway 34

12. Highway 34 closed at County Road 48

Firefighters remain actively working in areas west of Highway 34 and road closures are possible in re-opened areas due to firefighting activity and road conditions.

Highway 125 remains closed.